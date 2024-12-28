Israel's defense echelon is continuing its investigation of a Friday stabbing attack which left Defense echelon continues investigation of Herzliya stabbing attack, which left Holocaust survivor Ludmilla Lipovsky dead.

Lipovsky, 83, was murdered by a Palestinian Authority Arab from Tulkarm, who had served time in an Israeli prison and was formerly an ISA informant brought into Israel following his discovery.

The investigation revealed that the terrorist, who was shot by a security guard and evacuated to an Israeli hospital, underwent a polygraph test two weeks ago at the request of the defense echelon. The test did not show any unusual results.

It is estimated that the stabber made the decision to carry out the attack shortly before the attack itself, in a spontaneous fashion. This estimate is supported by his choice of weapon - a knife. The defense echelon stressed that ISA informants work for Israel's benefit in the very heart of terror cells in the field. They aid in thwarting terror attacks and save many lives. It was also stressed that the vast majority of those rehabilitating in Israel are reintroduced into society in a variety of ways - employment, academic studies, and sometimes even into the IDF.

The defense echelon claims that the current terror attack is "rare and unusual," and from an initial investigation, there does not seem to be another known similar incident, in which a former ISA accomplice who is in Israel to rehabilitate, carries out a terror attack. The terrorist will be interrogated after he is released from the hospital, and it is expected that it will then be clear what prompted him to carry out the attack.

The terrorist was neutralized by security guards employed by Israel Post, who were responsible for transferring funds in secured vehicles. The guards were at the site due to their employment, noticed what was happening, and opened fire.

Lipovsky, a Holocaust survivor, immigrated to Israel from Russia in 1982, and lived in a nursing home provided by the Absorption Center in Herzliya. On Friday morning, prior to her murder, she was waiting on a street bench for her daughter. When the terrorist began attacking her, she tried to fight him, but was unsuccessful. Lipovsky was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, and the hospital staff were forced to declare her death shortly after her arrival.