The IDF's 226th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, continues activities in the area of southern Lebanon, while acting in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The troops operating in the Naqoura area, the westernmost village in southern Lebanon, located terrorist infrastructure used by Hezbollah for carrying out terror attacks against the State of Israel.

"The troops identified military equipment and weapons storage facilities embedded inside civilian buildings, including found explosives, RPG missiles, and AK-47 rifles inside a pharmacy," the IDF confirmed.

"Additionally, the troops located 'Burkan' missiles, mortars, and other ready-to-use weapons."

In another activity, the troops located launchers directed toward Israel, as well as a truck mounted with 40 rocket launcher barrels. All the equipment was confiscated and destroyed.

Some of the weapons IDF spokesperson