A fire spread through a multi-unit townhouse building in the Hasidic village of Kiryas Joel, New York on Saturday afternoon.

The fire severely damaged the three-story complex, increasing to a three alarm fire until it was finally extinguished by fire crews, Mid Hudson News reported.

Part of the building’s roof caved in as smoke poured out of the structure while dozens of firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

All the building’s occupants were safely evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.

The fire began at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Hamodia. It resulted in severe water damage to a synagogue on a lower floor.

Later in the evening, the Kiryas Joel Fire Department had to close off surrounding streets after an electric pole caught on fire, the new outlet reported.

The Kiryas Joel Fire Department said in a Facebook statement that on the way to the fire, they “observed heavy smoke pushing from the roof."

Once at the scene, fire units “attempted an interior attack put were initially pushed back by the immense heat and no visibility conditions in the attic space, after a quick knock on the fire from the outside, units entered for overhaul.”

“All residents and firefighters made it out safe. We would like to thank our mutual aid companies who came out to assist us,” they said, listing multiple area fire departments that arrived at the scene to assist them.