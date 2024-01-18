A fire which broke out earlier Thursday on Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Street left one woman dead.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics reported that a woman of about 35 was brought out to them with no signs of life, and medical staff had no choice but to declare her death at the scene.

The woman was evacuated from the apartment with her dog, who lived with her in the fourth-floor apartment. MDA staff succeeded in saving the dog, who received oxygen and recovered.

According to Israel Hayom, police are investigating from several angles, including a suspicion that the Russian tourist may have been intentionally murdered. Source in the police told the news outlet that, "We still cannot say if this was a criminal act, or perhaps a failure of an electrical appliance. The findings at the scene are not clear-cut."

MDA paramedic Gal Rosen said, "We arrived at the scene and we saw thick smoke coming out of the windows of an apartment on the fourth floor. It was impossible to enter the apartment. Firefighters brought out a woman who was unconscious and suffered burns, and who had inhaled a large amount of smoke. She had no signs of life and unfortunately we had no choice but to declare her death."