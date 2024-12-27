Authorities confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that the driver of a taxi cab, which jumped a curb and struck six pedestrians in New York City's busy Herald Square shopping district on Christmas Day, was experiencing a medical emergency at the time.

The incident occurred just after 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, at the intersection of 6th Avenue and West 34th Street, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The 58-year-old cab driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered onto the sidewalk and into a group of pedestrians.

The NYPD did not specify the nature of the medical emergency but confirmed that the driver was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Three pedestrians were taken to the hospital with injuries. Authorities reported that a 9-year-old boy suffered leg lacerations, a 41-year-old woman sustained a head injury, and a 49-year-old woman experienced a leg injury.

Three other individuals declined further medical treatment at the scene.

Herald Square, a popular destination for tourists and holiday shoppers, was bustling with activity at the time of the crash. The intersection, where Broadway, Sixth Avenue, and 34th Street converge, is known for its vibrant holiday displays and foot traffic during the season.

No arrests were made in connection with the accident, police confirmed.