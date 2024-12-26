A taxi cab struck a group of pedestrians in Herald Square, one of New York City's busiest tourist destinations, on Christmas Day, leaving at least six people injured, Fox News Digital reports.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Avenue and West 34th Street.

According to police, six individuals sustained injuries of varying severity and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are not clear at this time, but all three were expected to survive.

Herald Square, known for its bustling holiday crowds, sits at the intersection of Broadway, Sixth Avenue, and 34th Street, making it a prime tourist hotspot during this festive time of year.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash, and the incident remains under investigation. No charges had yet been filed.