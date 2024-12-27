President Isaac Herzog on Thursday lit the second Hanukkah candle, together with families of hostages, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

The hanukkiah (Hanukkah menorah) used for the candle lighting was brought from Kibbutz Hanita, which is located on the Lebanese border, symbolizing the need to bring the residents of the north back to their homes.

Herzog spoke with the families of the hostages, who shared their longing for their loved ones, who have been held captive by Hamas in inhumane conditions for 447 days.

"I say and affirm resolutely: The people of Israel want all the hostages home—the dead for burial and, of course, the living for recovery at home. Right now, we want the miracle; we want the light; we want the Hanukkah miracle for the entire nation of Israel, something that will unite the people. This will be an event that unifies and consolidates the nation. We must make every effort and take every path to bring them home. I say to the entire nation, to the Israeli leadership, to the government of Israel: We are all making this effort together to bring them home."

"I warn against Hamas' psychological tactics," Herzog added. "They engage in numerous psychological manipulations—this is part of their negotiation culture. We are familiar with this from the past, and I suggest not falling into these traps. Instead, focus on the primary goal, act with composure, make courageous decisions, and bring them home."

He noted, "If there is one thing that is clear to me, it is that without the return of the hostages, a scar will remain that will cut through our society and our people forever. This is something profound and a decisive consideration for why we must make courageous decisions and bring them home as quickly as possible. Ultimately, we are united as a people, with one shared goal: to bring the hostages back. What matters is the result—what action, word, or deed is most effective in bringing them home. That is my test—nothing else."

The President stressed, "We are dealing with this day in and day out, hour by hour, and I pray and cry out with you for their swift return. This is what we all want. These are fateful days, very difficult days. Countless people across the country are involved in the effort to return the hostages. Brave individuals are investing endless efforts, banging their heads against the wall, turning every stone to bring the hostages back through various means. Let us hope and pray that this happens soon, that courageous decisions are made, and that the cruel and terrible Hamas agrees to a deal."