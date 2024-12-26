A Russian antiaircraft missile is reportedly responsible for yesterday's plane crash in Kazakhstan, which claimed at least 38 lives, according to Ukrainian officials and aviation experts.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the plane was flying from Baku, Azerbaijan to Grozny, Russia. Its flight path was altered due to Russia's stringent air defense in response to Ukrainian drone attacks.

Contrary to claims that the crash was caused by a bird strike, the aviation security firm 'Osprey Flight Solutions' analysis of the crash site photos suggested that the crash was probably caused by a Russian missile.

Andriy Kovalenko, a senior official in Ukraine's defense ministry, wrote on his X account that "Russia should have closed the airspace over Grozny, but did not."

Aviation experts stated that holes in the tail section of the plane indicate missile or interceptor impact, which does not align with the bird strike theory. However, they cautioned that their analysis is based solely on photographs, and more information is needed.

Russian officials did not respond to the report.