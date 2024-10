A bus carrying dozens of Israeli citizens entered the Joseph's Tomb compound in the city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria on Monday night, without proper coordination with the IDF.

The IDF spokesperson stated that upon receiving the report, IDF forces entered the area to rescue them. All civilians were returned to Israeli territory without injuries, and the event is being investigated.

The IDF emphasized that "the entry of Israeli civilians into Area A is prohibited by law."