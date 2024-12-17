US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Monday evening hosted a reception at the White House ahead of the holiday of Hanukkah, which will begin at sundown on Wednesday of next week.

“I learned a long time ago, you don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist,” Biden said.

“Two years ago, Jill and I displayed the first ever permanent White House menorah. We display it again tonight to make clear that the history and vibrancy of Jewish life are woven into the fabric of America. Every aspect of it, and it’s permanent,” he stated.

“I know that this year’s Hanukkah falls on hearts that are still very heavy. This is the second Hanukkah since the horrors of October 7. Over 1,000 slaughtered. Hundreds taken hostage. Unspeakable sexual violence and so much more. The trauma of that day and its aftermath are still raw and ongoing,” continued Biden.

“I’ve gotten over 100 hostages out and I will not stop until I get every single one of them home,” he vowed.

“Last month we secured a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon so that residents could safely return home. I’ve said many times before: My commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel and its right to exist as an independent nation-state remains ironclad,” stated Biden.

He noted that the Jewish community is “suffering from a despicable surge of antisemitism in America and all around the world. It’s wrong, and it must stop now.”

Biden said that his final Hanukkah message to the Jewish community as President of the United States is, “Hold on to that hope. Shine your light. Shine the light of optimism. And above all, keep the faith. Keep the faith.”