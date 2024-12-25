In recent weeks, soldiers of the Southern Brigade completed a targeted operation to dismantle terror infrastructure and underground infrastructure in the southern and central Gaza Strip.

During the operation, the Gaza Division's engineering unit, in coordination with the Yahalom unit, located and dismantled two terror tunnel routes, each spanning 2 kilometers.

The operations caused loud explosions in southern Israel, which the IDF has now revealed were a result of the tunnels' destruction.

These routes were complex, containing multiple exit shafts, some of which were booby-trapped, and numerous weapons.

Additionally, as part of the operation, intelligence-backed, targeted strikes, led by the brigade's Fire Control Center were carried out. These strikes eliminated a terrorist cell attempting to plant an explosive device and destroyed anti-tank positions and terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to the soldiers.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל