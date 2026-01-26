שירת התקווה בטקס הפרידה מרן גואילי צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Itzik, the father of the last hostage to be returned from Gaza, Ran Gvili, delivered a eulogy over his son's casket at a police ceremony on Monday at the Nahal Oz military installation.

“You had every opportunity to stay home. What did you tell me? ‘I won’t leave my friends to fight alone.’ You should see the honor you have here. All the police are with you, all the army is with you, all the people are with you. I am proud of you, my son," the father said.

Police Commissioner Danny Levi added: “This is a tremendous honor to stand before Rani’s body and say to him, to his family, and to all police officers that the State of Israel was in grave danger on October 7 - and people like Rani went out, fought, and gave their lives for the state, serving as its protective wall."

אביו של רן גואילי נפרד: "גאה בך בן שלי" צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Earlier in the day, the Police Commissioner spoke with Itzik Gvili and told him that his son’s body had been found intact. “He was found whole, with his uniform and everything on him. You will receive your child as he was, even with a tear in his pants, with his uniform, with everything. I don’t know if this is comforting, but it was important for me that you know these details."

"We love you, we love your son. We have supported you and will continue to support you. I assume this is a moment when everything suddenly comes crashing down at once, but you should know that your son is whole, in his uniform - a hero of the Israel Police who went out first and will return last. I share in your grief on behalf of the entire Israel Police, and I want you to know that we are embracing you from here, Itzik. Be strong - we will accompany you throughout the coming days," said Danny Levi.

Talik, Ran’s mother, said: “We have closed the circle - he is finally coming home. We can’t believe it. They found him intact, dressed in his uniform. That is an incredible thing. Our pride is stronger than the sorrow. The funeral is currently planned for this coming Wednesday. We still haven’t processed the fact that they found Rani."