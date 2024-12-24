Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to deliver full recordings from IDF observation posts near Gaza to the families of soldiers killed during the October 7th massacre, except for parts specifically required to be censored for security reasons.

Katz jusjustifiedtified the decision citing the need for full transparency to the families and following his directive to the IDF to complete the investigations before January.

Yesterday, (Monday), following a year-long fight by the families, including a petition to the Supreme Court, the IDF announced that recordings will be handed over, but the recordings were incomplete and not from all hours of the night between October 6 and 7.

The IDF responded to Katz's statement by saying they are committed to the bereaved families and are not hiding any information. The recordings were delivered after extensive checks and significant processing. The recordings given include the voices of the fallen soldiers.

"The IDF will allow all families to schedule a time to hear the entire recording up to the start of the terrorist attack. The IDF is responsive to the families' requests, does not intend to cause additional suffering to the families, and regrets any harm caused if any occurred," the IDF stated

Eyal Eshel, father of soldier Roni who fell in Nahal Oz on October 7, said he was shocked by the way the IDF handed over the recordings of the day before the massacre and felt deceived.

"Some parents received it via email, some on a USB stick. As for content – almost nothing. I say it with great sorrow: the cover-up and concealment continue in full force. We thought maybe the IDF learned something from what happened here, from the disappointment and frustration, but we see they continue to deceive people and mainly to lie," Eshel accused in an interview with 103FM.