Moshe Chaim Alush, who was critically wounded by an antitank missile in Gaza, returned to his home in Gedera on Thursday.

After being critically wounded, doctors estimated that his chances of survival were next to none.

His family, led by his mother, Keren, refused to accept the grim predictions, and stood by his side through a long journey of rehabilitation, during which he regained consciousness and began an extended recovery process.

A year ago, there was an exciting stage in his recovery, when his peers from his company fulfilled an old promise and celebrated Purim with him. The meeting marked an important ray of light for him and his family, underscoring the continued support he has received since the injury.