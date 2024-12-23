The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that yesterday (Sunday), with direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Tharwat Muhammad Ahmed Albec, who served as the head of the Security Directorate of Hamas’ Security Mechanisms. Albec was operating in a command and control center that was embedded in a compound that previously served as the "Musa bin Nusayr" school in Duraj Taffah.

The Security Directorate of Hamas’ Security Mechanisms produces intelligence assessments that help Hamas’ decision-making and is also responsible for the security of senior Hamas members, providing them with hideouts to ensure the continuation of their military activities. Albec served as a central figure in the Security Mechanisms and as a significant figure in the decision-making process.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and the Gaza population in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," the IDF stated.