תיעוד: חיסול המחבל אבו עוביידה בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Last week (Tuesday), the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the spokesman of the military wing and head of the propaganda apparatus of the Hamas terrorist organization, Hudahaifa Kahlout, known as “Abu Obaidah.”

In a document located in the Gaza Strip and now revealed, Kahlout can be seen alongside the head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammad Deif; the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade, Raaf Salameh; and the head of the intelligence staff of the military wing, Mohammad Odeh, evidence of his senior standing in the organization’s operational leadership.

Kahlout, who consistently hid behind a mask, served as the face of the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for its propaganda and psychological warfare efforts. During the war, Kahlout orchestrated the dissemination of the horrors of the October 7th massacre through cameras he distributed to Hamas terrorists, as well as the release of videos showing IDF soldiers and civilians abducted to the Gaza Strip, in an attempt to influence public perception in Israel.

His elimination adds to the eliminations of other senior figures in the Hamas terrorist organization and constitutes another significant blow to the organization’s military wing.