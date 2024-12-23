Two residents of the Negev, Zaher Abu Rakeikj and Imad Hawashla, were arrested on suspicion of smuggling pistols at the Sinai border

The arrests took place last month but we're announced today. They were part of a joint operation by ISA and Israel Police.

The two were arrested following an investigation that raised suspicion of their involvement in the smuggling of eight pistols and magazines in October. According to the findings of the investigation, the smuggling was thwarted by the IDF, which intercepted a drone used to transport the weapons.

During the investigation, weapons such as a MAG machine gun and an M16 rifle were found in the possession of the suspects. There is also suspicion of their involvement in other arms smuggling at the border. The Southern District Prosecutor's Office today filed an indictment attributing serious offenses to the two.

The Israel Police and the Shin Bet emphasized that they "take a serious view of any involvement or assistance by Israeli citizens in terrorist activities, including weapons smuggling into Israeli territory."