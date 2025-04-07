An undercover investigation by the Negev District Police Central Division and the Military Police Investigations Unit uncovered a case of arms trafficking in which two IDF reservists stole dozens of fragmentation grenades from a military base in southern Israel and sold them to criminals.

The soldiers allegedly sold the weapons for thousands of dollars. Two weeks ago, they were arrested and were interrogated under caution.

In light of the investigation's findings, detectives raided the homes of two additional suspects, who allegedly purchased the grenades from the soldiers.

The police and Military Police stated: "We will continue to uphold and enforce the law, especially to eliminate the flow of weapons to criminal entities to ensure public peace and security.

The grenades Credit: Police Spokesperson

Two months ago, dozens of weapons that were smuggled into Israel were caught in Afula.

The forces identified two vehicles suspected of smuggling weapons and stopped them in Afula while they were carrying three suspects from the town of Zarzir.

While searching the vehicles, the officers found a large stash of weapons, including 34 handguns, two Kalashnikov assault rifles, and two M-16 assault rifles.