A special Israel Police task force operating in Taibeh and Netanya found an RPG launcher with two rounds of ammunition that was allegedly used by Hamas in Gaza, a Kalashnikov rifle, a shotgun, a magazine and ammunition.

The operation took place with the participation of canine and EOD units as part of the police initiative against illegal weapons in the Sharon region.

The Central District Commander, Chief Superintendent Avi Bitton, commended the units involved for "professional and determined enforcement, which saved lives and thwarted the next criminal orsecurity incident, alongside the continued accelerated investigation in order to uncover the perpetrators of the illegal possession of weapons and bring them to justice."

He further noted that "the weapons seizures in the Central District in the past 24 hours join a string of operational successes, manifested in the discovert and seizure of dozens of weapons, grenades and explosives since the beginning of the year, for the sake of public safety."