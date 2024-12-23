Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in a Knesset plenary debate initiated by the opposition on Monday evening, addressing its claims that the government is not doing enough to bring the hostages home.

"We are taking significant action. There is some progress, I don't know how long it will take," Netanyahu said.

He also responded to a speech in which opposition leader Yair Lapid called for war against the government. "It is better to keep calm, to come to our senses and not foam at the mouth. What does war mean? Are you declaring war on your brothers?" Netanyahu wondered.

The prime minister spoke about his visit to the Syrian Hermon area last week: "I stood on the peak of MountHermon. From the bottom of the pit at the beginning of the war, we are climbing to victory, peak after peak," he said. "We are changing the face of the Middle East. Our string of victories is making an impression on the entire world and also among those who seek our lives, who are terrified of the elimination of their leaders."

"Take to the streets, to the squares and talk to people," Netanyahu addressed the opposition members, who interrupted his remarks numerous times. "The people, for the most part, understand that we are in a unique historical period. Israel is establishing its deterrence capability. There are still important challenges and missions ahead of us. The Minister of Defense and I have given instructions to attack Houthi targets and we have destroyed major terrorist assets. Whoever harms us, we will harm him, and even if it takes time, we will continue to crush the axis of evil with strength and finesse."

Netanyahu also noted that he is working to expand the Abraham Accords: "Today, more than ever, there is a possibility for this. Arab countries see Israel as a regional power and a potential ally, and I intend to take full advantage of this opportunity together with our American friends."