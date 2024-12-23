The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit updated on Sunday evening that a reservist in the Armored Corps, 429th Battalion, Harel (10) Brigade, was severely injured during combat in central Gaza.

A total of three soldiers were injured in the incident. In addition to the soldier who suffered serious injuries, one soldier is in moderate condition, and one was lightly injured.

The IDF said that the soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been informed.

The soldiers were injured by an explosive device that detonated under the tank they were in during a raid by the Harel Brigade in the central Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF updated that the Kfir Brigade combat team, under the command of the 162nd Division, completed their operational activities in the Beit Lahia area, during which the troops eliminated numerous terrorists and dismantled terror infrastructure sites both above and below ground.

On Sunday morning, based on intelligence information indicating the presence of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the area, the troops began operating in the area west of Beit Hanoun.

Prior to the entry of ground troops into the area, the IAF and IDF artillery struck terror targets, including Hamas terrorists and terror infrastructure sites. So far, the ground troops have eliminated a number of terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites in the area.