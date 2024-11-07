A masked anti-Israel protester who threatened a Jewish man on a Manhattan train was charged on Wednesday, local police said.

Christopher Husary, 37, wore a mask and a Hezbollah t-shirt during the June incident, and was arrested in early November.

In the June 10 verbal assault, Husary allegedly spewed antisemitic vitriol at White Plains lawyer Joshua Savitt, 35. Savitt had been on his way home from am October 7 memorial exhibit when he noticed two people vandalizing a train car near Union Square, spray painting, "Free Gaza," on the car. Noticing the vandalism, Savitt snapped their photos, leading them to confront him and call him a, "Zionist," police said.

Savitt told the New York Post that Husary taunted him and demanded that Savitt not photograph him.

Savitt recalled, "He said something to the effect of ‘we’re going to find you, we’re going to get you."

Following the Post's initial report, Savitt filed a police report against Husary.

Husary has been arrested multiple times at various protests. He was recently awarded $17,000 after he claimed to have been beaten by police at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. His first arrest occurred in 2008.

In January of this year, Husary was arrested again on felony arson, robbery and hate crimes charges when he allegedly attacked a Jewish woman, stole the Israeli flag she was carrying, and lit the flag on fire.

However, in June, Husary claimed that Savitt was the aggressor, insisting, "The guy who stopped me and my friends is a terrorist. And then he lies and says I made a gun gesture."

He added, "I put my hand up because he was following and harassing us. I caught him."

Husary is now being charged with an attempted hate crime and aggravated harassment, and was extradited from California to face the charges, the Post added.