Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's staff denounced National Unity leader Benny Gantz's accusations that Netanyahu is sabotaging efforts to bring back the hostages.

"Gantz, who sought a ceasefire even before entering Rafah, should not lecture Prime Minister Netanyahu about the need to eliminate Hamas and the sacred mission of returning our hostages," stated the Prime Minister's Office.

The statement continued, "Since Gantz left the government for political reasons, the Prime Minister led to severe blows to Hamas, crushing Hezbollah, and direct action against Iran, leading to the downfall of Assad's regime in Syria. Those not aiding the national effort should at least not harm it."

Gantz's office responded: "Netanyahu, don't be a serial coward. You were afraid to dismantle the coalition, and only Gantz's insistence brought back over 100 hostages. You feared a ground offensve in Gaza, while Gantz pushed to proceed. You trembled at the possibility of a campaign in the north twhen Gantz urged you. You know well that without being forced, you would never act. Netanyahu, you have previously sabotaged hostage deals fearing coalition breakdown. We won't let you do it again when there's a genuine deal on the table. Netanyahu - stop being a coward."

Gantz recently claimed that Prime Minister Netanyahu has been preventing a hostage deal for political reasons.

"We are in sensitive times when words really can kill. Netanyahu said 'the less we speak the better,' but then gives interviews to the foreign media while an anonymous 'senior official' makes remarks to the Israeli press."

"Whenever the negotiations start working, Netanyahu works against the negotiations. Netanyahu, you have no mandate to once again scuttle the return of our hostages for political reasons. Recovering the hostages is the right thing for our security, humanity, and national pride."

"And one more thing - you said in the Wall Street Journal that Hamas must not be allowed to rule Gaza because it is 30 miles from Tel Aviv. Let me remind you: Hamas must not control Gaza because it is 2 kilometers from Nir Oz and Be'eri, and 4 kilometers from Sderot. Their security must be restored, and the hostages taken from their beds there must be returned," Gantz said.