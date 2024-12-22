Talks to broker a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas are “90% complete”, but significant issues remain unresolved, a senior Palestinian Arab official involved in the negotiations told the BBC on Saturday.

According to the report, one of the key sticking points is the IDF’s continued presence in the Philadelphi Corridor.

The official shared details of the discussions taking place in Doha, which include a proposal for a buffer zone several kilometers wide along Israel’s border with Gaza. Israel would maintain a military presence within this zone, the official noted.

If these issues are resolved, the parties could agree on a three-stage ceasefire within days, the official added.

Under the proposed deal, an exchange of 20 terrorist prisoners would occur for every female soldier released in the first phase of the ceasefire.

The list of prisoners and hostages to be exchanged has not yet been finalized but will reportedly be drawn from around 400 individuals serving prison sentences of 25 years or more in Israel, according to the BBC report. Senior Fatah terrorist Marwan Barghouti is not expected to be included, as Israel is likely to veto his release.

Israeli hostages would also be released in stages, with Hamas reportedly needing to locate some of the missing individuals.

Under the plan, Gazan civilians would be allowed to return to northern Gaza under a system overseen by Egypt and Qatar. Additionally, approximately 500 aid trucks per day would be permitted to enter the strip, the official stated.

In the final stage of the three-phase plan, which aims to conclude the 14-month war, Gaza would be governed by a committee of technocrats. These individuals would have no prior political affiliations but would be supported by all Palestinian Arab factions.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that Hamas submitted to Israel a list of terrorists who the terror group demands be freed in the first stage of any deal, but has not yet submitted to Israel a list of living hostages whom the terror group is holding.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper reported "cautious optimism" regarding a deal.

According to the report, the negotiations between Israel and Hamas have significantly advanced, after the agreement was split into two stages with the more complex disagreements delayed to the second stage.