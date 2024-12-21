Erin Molan, a pro-Israel host who was fired by Sky News Australia, recently visited Nir Oz - one of the towns targeted by the Hamas invasion, which killed nearly a quarter of its population.

The tour was conducted by Ron Spitzer, a massacre survivor. Spitzer, a film student at Sapir College, is a member of the student village of the 'Kedma' organization in Nir Oz. He was in the town during the massacre and hid in his room, which became an ammunition storehouse for the terrorists. A video of the village apartments was circulated by Hamas terrorists on social media that day.

Molan, who was very moved throughout the tour, thanked Spitzer for sharing his experiences: "You're creating something meaningful from what was forced upon you," she said. The star came to Israel as part of a special delegation from Australia, which included Gemma Tognini from 'The Australian,' artist Deborah Conway, artist Willie Zygier, Jewish community leader Amber Rubinstein, and senior AIJAC official Joel Burnie.

Shani Melihi from 'Kedma' thanked the members of the delegation and said: "As an organization committed to settlement in communities near borders, it was important for us to show her the kibbutz that lost, on that terrible day, one in every four of its members either by murder or kidnapping, and especially to hear the story firsthand from a survivor. We hope the sights and stories heard by the delegation members leave a mark on them and that Molan will carry her experiences from Nir Oz as well."

After it was announced that Molan was fired she responded for the first time: ""The hypocrisy is staggering. When people say 'pressure Hamas,' the response is 'they're just terrorists - let them be.' But pressure Israel? That's perfectly acceptable."

"We're watching the Middle East's only democracy fighting bloodthirsty killers on all fronts while desperately trying to bring home its people - including babies," she added. "The number of people falling for this narrative is simply unbelievable.''