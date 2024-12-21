The Yemeni channel Al-Masirah, affiliated with the Houthi rebel group, reported a strike in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

CENTCOM reported: "US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sana'a, Yemen, on Dec. 21 Yemen time."

"CENTCOM forces conducted the deliberate strikes to disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Gulf of Aden.

"During the operation, CENTCOM forces also shot down multiple Houthi one way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and an anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) over the Red Sea. The operation involved US Air Force and US Navy assets, including F/A-18s.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday that it had conducted a precision air strike against a Houthi facility in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

“On December 16 Yemen time, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a precision air strike against a key command and control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sana’a, Yemen,” said CENTCOM in a statement.

The statement added that the facility which was struck “was a hub for coordinating Houthi operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”

“The strike reflects CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment to protect US and coalition personnel, regional partners, and international shipping,” stated CENTCOM.