Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated Rabbi Yehudah Kaploun on his appointment as the United States’ Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

Herzog praised the appointee: "With a long record of success across diverse fields, Rabbi Kaploun is uniquely suited to lead this sacred mission."

He noted: "Antisemitism is not only a threat to Jews around the world—it is a stain on the moral fabric of any society. History has shown time and again that the treatment of Jews is a litmus test for the health of freedom and liberty everywhere. The fight against this age‑old hatred must be a global struggle—for the sake of the Jewish people and for the soul of humanity."

Herzog added: "His appointment reflects the deep commitment of President Donald Trump and his administration to the Jewish community in America, to the safety, freedom, dignity, and well‑being of Jews around the world, and to the ongoing efforts to secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas - in which Rabbi Kaploun has also played an important role."

The President concluded: "As the Jewish people prepare to mark the Seventh Day of Passover—commemorating the miraculous crossing of the Red Sea and the triumph of faith over fear—we are reminded that the journey toward freedom continues in every generation. Rabbi Kaploun’s leadership is now an integral part of that sacred journey. May he go from strength to strength."