MK Avichay Buaron (Likud) explained on Wednesday why, in his opinion, it is impossible to agree to a hostage release deal that would prevent the collapse of Hamas.

"Of course, we all want to see all the hostages back home, but we are not willing to stop the war as part of the hostage deal. The fundamental understanding is that the hostage deal cannot be tied to the destruction of Hamas—we cannot end the fighting without destroying Hamas," Buaron said in an interview with Radio 103FM.

He added that ending the war without eliminating Hamas would result in billions of dollars intended for Gaza's reconstruction falling into the hands of the terror organization.

"The billions will end up in Hamas' hands, and they will know how to use them, as they have done time and again in the past. We are no longer willing to turn a blind eye. After October 7, turning a blind eye is no longer an option. We no longer have that privilege. Therefore, destroying Hamas is a fundamental and essential issue."

"Although I emphasize the commitment to destroying Hamas, I do not want to consider the possibility of not bringing our sons and daughters home. At the same time, I cannot imagine a scenario where Hamas is allowed to strengthen itself again," Buaron noted.