The United Nations Security Council convened today (Wednesday) to discuss the Middle East. For the first time, and following the efforts of the US delegation and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, a representative of the hostage families opened the session in a briefing for the ambassadors of the Council. Michael Levy, the brother of Or Levy who was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival.

Michael said in his address to Security Council members, "For every day this Council fails to act, the message is clear: some lives are worth saving, and some are not. I refuse to believe this Council, which was created to uphold the highest ideals of humanity, would turn its back on those who need it the most. The Council has a chance to stand up to what’s right. I’m asking you to prove that international law means something. Demand the release of all 100 lives."

Ambassador Danon thanked Michael for his brave briefing and for raising awareness of the hostages in the Security Council.

Ambassador Danon added in his address to the Iranian people, "We know the cost of freedom and the courage it demands. Your fight is not just for yourselves, but for the millions of lives the regime has destabilized and destroyed. In your hands lies the power to rebuild a land rich in history, culture and resilience.”

Afterwards, Ambassador Danon urged the ambassadors of the Council, "The time to act is now! The Middle East does not look the same - we continue to dismantle Hamas and eliminate any threat from them, Hezbollah is no longer the same cruel and dangerous organization that it was and the Assad regime has fallen. This is an extraordinary opportunity for the Council and the world - Prevent a nuclear Iran and define the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.”