Today (Wednesday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, conducted a situational assessment and tour in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip. LTG Halevi was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman; the Commanding Officer of the Gaza Division, BG Barak Hiram; the Commanding Officer of the Nahal Brigade, COL Yair Zuckerman; and other senior commanders.

Halevi told the soldiers in Rafah, "We are dismantling Hamas and targeting its infrastructure and forces so that there will never be another October 7th. We are exerting pressure on Hamas daily, driving it into greater distress, to ensure the return of the 100 hostages—hopefully alive—and for those who are not, to provide them a proper burial in Israel. Our goal is also to return Israeli residents to their homes."

"I tell you this: the Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip are coming back to life," Halevi said. "Residents are returning, and as they do, our responsibility grows even greater—not less. It is our duty to provide a much stronger security framework so they can feel safe and secure here."

"You are contributing to the fight against Hamas, the return of the hostages, and the revival of these communities. Knowing this gives me the boundless strength to keep going, and I believe this is a shared mission for every soldier in the IDF—both active and reserve. Keep doing your incredible work. Thank you," the Chief of Staff concluded.