Negotiations fora prisoner swap-ceasefire deal with Israel are nearing conclusion, the Hamas-affiliated Quds network reported.

According to the report, "the negotiations between Israel and the organization are now in their final stages."

"A discussion is ongoing regarding the names and sentences of the Palestinian prisoners who will be freed as part of the deal," the report added. According to the sources, "the prisoners with heavier [sentences] will be exiled to Turkey and Iran, while the rest will be released to Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip."

On Tuesday, a senior Palestinian Authority official gave an interview to the BBC and revealed what the agreement is supposed to look like, stressing that the talks on the deal are in the "decisive and final phase."

The deal reportedly being worked on would consist of three phases. The first phase, which would last 45 days, all Israeli civilians and female soldiers being held hostage in Gaza would be released and IDF troops would withdraw from the center of cities, coastal roads, and an area along the Gaza-Egypt border.

In addition, residents of northern Gaza would return to their homes.

In the second phase, the remaining hostages would be freed and the IDF would complete its withdrawal from Gaza. The third phase would be a permanent ceasefire and the end of the current war.