Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denied a report by Reuters that he is heading to Cairo today (Tuesday) in what would have been a dramatic development in talks on a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.

According to the Reuters report, a deal could be signed in the coming days.

The Prime Minister's Office denied the report and stated, "Contrary to the wave of rumors - Prime Minister Netanyahu is not in Cairo, and there is no news regarding the late Eli Cohen."

The Reuters report comes as a a Hamas source told the Washington Post that the terrorist organization had given up on its demand for a complete IDF withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war.

According to the source, the new proposal being discussed in the negotiations for a deal includes a 60-day truce and the exchange of Israeli hostages for the release of terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

Yesterday, Defense Minister Israel Katz stated during a meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, claiming that Israel is "closer than ever" to a prisoner swap-ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Katz noted that the deal will be carried out in stages and added that "The Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Corridor will not be an obstacle to implementing a deal. There is flexibility from the other side on these issues."