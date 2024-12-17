Minister Dudi Amsalem (Likud) made pointed remarks in an interview with journalist Shneor Webber on Webber’s podcast regarding the conduct of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Amsalem said that, after the government dismisses the Attorney General, she should be prosecuted for her actions in recent years.

"The Attorney General should be fired, but that's not where it ends. An honest and decent person should be brought in—and there are such people in Israel—and she should be prosecuted for everything that’s happened over the past two years. She and [Deputy Attorney General] Gil Limon are responsible for all the chaos they created, the damage, and the harm they caused to the State of Israel and its security," he charged.

Amsalem added, "This isn’t just a matter of firing her and that’s it. No way! That’s not where it ends; it’s only the first step. The second step is that the person must pay for their actions. Serious offenses have been committed here, yes? Certainly, breaches of trust, harm to public order, and actual damage to the security of the State of Israel. I’m not the one saying it—[Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar is saying it."

On the anti-government protests in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Amsalem claimed in the interview, "The Iranians are funding the protests." On the failure of the judicial reform, he said, "The reform didn’t advance because of the bleeding hearts in the Likud, since all the other parties in the coalition were with us. Even Bibi [Netanyahu] blocked it because of the protests. I don’t care about that. There’s a mission, and it needs to be carried out and completed."

The interview with Amsalem (in Hebrew):

