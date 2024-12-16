The European Jewish Association (EJA), one of Europe’s most prominent pan-European Jewish organizations, has announced the appointment of Belgian Parliament Member and Antwerp City Councilor, Michael Freilich, as their Special Diplomatic Envoy for Intercultural Dialogue and Holocaust Remembrance.

Headquartered in Brussels, the EJA is active across numerous European countries, championing Jewish cultural heritage, combating anti-Semitism, and strengthening Jewish communities. Earlier this year, the organization hosted Elon Musk on a commemorative visit to Auschwitz, underscoring its commitment to Holocaust education and remembrance.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the EJA, expressed his confidence in Freilich’s appointment: "Michael Freilich brings years of dedication and expertise to this new role. His insights, extensive network, and leadership are invaluable assets that will help build bridges between communities. Together, we aim to further bolster our efforts in combating anti-Semitism and fostering understanding."

MP Freilich conveyed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating: "I am deeply honored to collaborate with the European Jewish Association in this capacity. This role presents a unique opportunity to drive concrete diplomatic initiatives, safeguard Jewish life, and promote interfaith dialogue. I look forward to delivering tangible results and reinforcing the resilience of Jewish communities across Europe."

This significant appointment has been made in consultation with Bart De Wever, leader of Belgium’s largest political party, Mayor of Antwerp, and a key figure currently negotiating to become the next Prime Minister of Belgium.

Commenting on the development, De Wever said: "Michael Freilich’s new role strengthens his position as a prominent voice in Belgian politics and the international Jewish community."

Freilich will continue to serve as a Member of Parliament and Antwerp City Councilor, roles he sees as complementary to his work with the EJA, furthering his mission to advocate for Jewish interests and intercultural harmony.