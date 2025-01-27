Following yesterday’s announcement that the ISA directed Israeli airlines to avoid landing at Paphos International Airport in Cyprus, anti-Israeli graffiti was sprayed on International Holocaust Remembrance Day on public buildings and private property across the city of Larnaca, Cyprus.

The European Jewish Association (EJA) strongly condemns the graffiti, emphasizing that what is presented as “merely” anti-Israeli sentiment has become a common guise for global antisemitism. It is therefore no surprise that this reprehensible display of hatred occurred specifically on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the EJA, stated: “From our close relationship with Cypriot leaders, we have no doubt that the perpetrators of these hateful acts will be identified by law enforcement and punished with the full severity of the law. On a day when the world unites to remember the horrors of the Holocaust and pledges ‘Never Again,’ it is shocking and deeply troubling to witness such a blatant act of hatred. This act desecrates the memory of the Holocaust victims and reminds us how vital it is to combat the rise of antisemitism in Europe and around the globe. It also underscores the importance of ensuring Holocaust education is a formal part of school curricula in every country and of doubling efforts to promote tolerance, understanding, and mutual respect.”

Yaron Zeloof Chairman of The JCC friends Association in Cyprus added: "I strongly condemn this hateful graffiti targeting the State of Israel, Israeli investors, and the Jewish people. The city of Larnaca and the state of Cyprus do not tolerate antisemitism, and especially not in a city like Larnaca, which makes the dozens of graffiti instances from last night particularly surprising. It is worth noting that the Mayor of Larnaca, members of Parliament, and the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs have all strongly condemned this incident and promised that the graffiti would be removed during the day. I hope such incidents will not occur again in the future, and we are committed to fighting this phenomenon and combating antisemitism worldwide.”