Michael Freilich, a haredi member of the Belgian parliament and a member of the Antwerp City Council, has been appointed as the diplomatic envoy of the European Jewish Association (EJA) for issues of antisemitism and Holocaust remembrance.

The appointment aims to strengthen the fight against antisemitism and promote intercultural dialogue across the continent.

"This is a unique opportunity to implement concrete diplomatic solutions and protect Jewish life in Europe," Freilich said in response to his appointment. "I look forward to achieving tangible results and strengthening the resilience of Jewish communities."

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, President of the EJA, expressed enthusiastic support for the appointment, saying, "Freilich's expertise and leadership will help build bridges between different communities and enhance the fight against antisemitism."

The Brussels-based organization leads efforts to combat anti-Jewish hatred and works to strengthen Jewish communities across Europe. Last year, the EJA organized a Holocaust remembrance visit by Elon Musk to Auschwitz.

Bart De Wever, the candidate to form Belgium’s next government and leader of the right-wing N-VA party, also welcomed the appointment.

Freilich, who serves as a representative of De Wever’s party, recently met with the Satmar Rebbe in Antwerp to discuss issues concerning the Jewish community, including kosher slaughter.