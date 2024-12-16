A man of about 40 was killed Monday morning when a truck collided with a private vehicle in central Israel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams arriving at the scene of the accident near the Nitzanei Oz Junction were forced to declare the victim's death.

A second man, aged about 57, was severely injured in the collision. He was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital with a head injury.

MDA paramedic Omer Ben Tovim and paramedic Sapir Hindi recounted: "We saw in the truck a man in his 40s, unconscious, trapped, and suffering from severe injuries. We performed medical examinations but unfortunately we were forced to declare his death."