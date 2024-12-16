Scene of the collision near Nitzanei Oz
Scene of the collision near Nitzanei OzMDA operational footage

A man of about 40 was killed Monday morning when a truck collided with a private vehicle in central Israel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams arriving at the scene of the accident near the Nitzanei Oz Junction were forced to declare the victim's death.

Related articles:

A second man, aged about 57, was severely injured in the collision. He was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital with a head injury.

MDA paramedic Omer Ben Tovim and paramedic Sapir Hindi recounted: "We saw in the truck a man in his 40s, unconscious, trapped, and suffering from severe injuries. We performed medical examinations but unfortunately we were forced to declare his death."