Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is urging Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to deploy advanced drone-detection technology in New York and New Jersey in response to recent reports of mysterious drone sightings in the region, The Hill reported on Sunday.

“I’m pushing for answers amid these drone sightings,” Schumer wrote on social media site X. “I’m calling for Secretary Mayorkas to deploy special drone-detection tech across NY and NJ.”

Schumer also highlighted his efforts to pass legislation in the Senate that would provide local law enforcement with enhanced tools for detecting and identifying drones.

Schumer’s request follows a noticeable increase in drone sighting reports across New York and New Jersey in recent days, prompting both public curiosity and concern.

The FBI, which has been monitoring the situation for weeks, stated that it is investigating the incidents in coordination with DHS. However, in a joint statement, the agencies reiterated that there is currently “no reason to believe” the drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat.

Senator Andy Kim (D-N.J.) joined local law enforcement to personally observe the reported drones. Following his investigation, Kim suggested that some of the sightings were likely misidentified aircraft.

Kim called for federal agencies to investigate further and committed to seeking more clarity on the situation.

Kim, Schumer, and other Democratic senators from New Jersey and New York co-signed a letter requesting that federal agencies, including DHS and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), investigate the sightings and provide answers, noted The Hill.