Mysterious drones have been noted the skies of several US states in recent weeks, causing significant concern among residents and authorities who fear they may be enemy UAVs.

In New Jersey, the state with the largest number of drone sightings in recent weeks, some residents are already threatening to take the law into their own hands and shoot down the drones themselves.

James Ward, a realtor from New Jersey, shared a video on social media showing what he claimed to be SUV-sized drones above the Island Beach National Park. "Dozens of SUV-sized drones, coming out at the same time, flying over the ocean, and then dispersing in different directions. What do you think?" Ward wrote. Some users suggested he take matters into his own hands and try to shoot down the drones with a gun. "A good shotgun will solve the problem," one user replied.

Another commenter added, "Why hasn't anyone shot down one of the drones to look for a serial number and track it back to its operator? I think it could provide a clue." American law prohibits the downing of aircraft, even if unmanned. The intent of New Jersey residents to take down the drones themselves follows the call from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy for the U.S. government to shoot down any unidentified drone in the area. To date, authorities have been unable to determine the nature of the mysterious drones flying over New Jersey and other states.

"After reviewing available images, it seems many reported sightings are actually legitimate manned aircraft," said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby. The White House also tried to calm fears, saying, "There is no evidence at this time that these mysterious sightings pose a threat to national security, public safety, or have any foreign connection."

However, residents fear they are enemy unmanned aircraft. On Wednesday, American prosecutors announced the arrest of a Chinese citizen accused of using a drone to capture images of a U.S. space base.