Rabbi Pinchas Salzman, the Chief Rabbi of Moldova, sent a special letter of congratulations on Sunday to Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar following the decision to open an Israeli embassy in Chisinau.

In his letter, which followed in-depth discussions with the professional staff at the Foreign Ministry, Rabbi Salzman emphasized Moldova's strategic importance in Eastern Europe and the historical significance of the move.

“Moldova is a significant partner for the State of Israel,” wrote Rabbi Salzman. “The permanent diplomatic presence will not only strengthen bilateral relations but will also serve as an important anchor for the Jewish community in the entire region.”

The rabbi expressed special appreciation for the work of Ambassador Joel Lion, whose dedicated efforts laid a solid foundation for strengthening relations between the two countries. He noted that Lion's work significantly advanced this historic initiative.

Moldova is home to a traditional Jewish community numbering thousands of members, preserving a rich heritage and deep roots. Over the years, the community has successfully maintained its Jewish identity and strong connection with Israel despite the geopolitical challenges in the region.

The embassy, which is expected to open in 2025, will be Israel’s first in Chisinau and will include the appointment of a permanent ambassador.

This step completes the mutual diplomatic representation, as Moldova already has an active embassy in Israel. Members of the Jewish community noted that the Israeli diplomatic presence would significantly contribute to preserving and developing Jewish life in the country.