Nosson’s face is hollow, his clothes hang loose. He is trapped in a foreign prison cell, where food is scarce and danger lurks at every corner. He has lost 60 lbs, a third of his body weight.

Beaten, starved, and targeted for being Jewish, Nosson is barely hanging on.

In December 2023, Nosson P. Malul, a young father of a little girl, was imprisoned in a Moldovan Airport without trial.

Despite thousands of dollars already spent on legal fees, his release is still out of reach. Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman is working on urgently raising $210,000 to pay the final legal fees and fines to help get Nosson released for once and for all.

Click here to donate>>>

This man’s only child is a four-year-old girl, and authorities working on the case confirm that his life is currently in danger. Jews around the world are uniting to secure the release of this 33-year-old husband and father, and ultimately save his life.

Click here to donate.

Please pray for Natan Peretz Ben Tamar