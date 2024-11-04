Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu declared victory in Sunday’s presidential election, narrowly defeating her rival Alexandr Stoianoglo, who was backed by the traditionally pro-Russian Socialist Party.

With 98% of votes counted, Sandu led with 54.35% over Stoianoglo, Reuters reported, citing Moldova’s Central Election Commission. The election and its campaign faced recurring accusations of foreign interference, which Russia has denied.

The win for Sandu, a 52-year-old former World Bank adviser who has steered Moldova towards a pro-European path, was seen by her supporters as a mandate to continue distancing the country from Moscow’s influence. However, Stoianoglo’s strong showing in many regions indicates Sandu’s party may face challenges in upcoming parliamentary elections next summer, where the balance of government will be decided.

"Moldova, you are victorious! ... In our choice for a dignified future, no one lost," Sandu stated in her victory speech, reaching out to voters who supported Stoianoglo.

"I have heard your voice – both those who supported me and those who voted for Mr. Stoianoglo. I commit to being the president for all of you," she said, as quoted by Reuters.

This election saw the highest turnout from Moldovans living abroad since 2010, when the diaspora first gained voting rights. Within Moldova, Stoianoglo narrowly edged out Sandu with 51.2% of the vote to her 48.8%. However, Sandu led by a substantial margin in the diaspora vote, which was still being tallied.

Sandu’s national security adviser, Stanislav Secrieru, accused Russia of large-scale election interference in the election, writing on social media site X, "We're seeing massive interference by Russia in our electoral process ... an effort with high potential to distort the outcome."

Moscow has not commented, although it has consistently denied involvement in Moldova’s elections. Secrieru noted reports of organized transport for voters, cyberattacks, and bomb threats at polling stations in Europe.