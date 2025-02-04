Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar recently inaugurated the Israeli Embassy in Moldova. During the opening ceremony, remarks were made by Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi. This is the first time Israel has opened an embassy in Moldova.

"This is a historic moment that marks a milestone in the relationship between our two countries. Moldova is a friendly country to Israel. Our policy will be to strengthen our relationships with our allies. Today, we are upgrading our relationship and doing so with great joy," Minister Sa'ar stated.

In 1991, Israel officially recognized Moldova's independence. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992, and since 1994, Moldova has had an embassy in Israel. Over the years, Israel has had a non-resident ambassador to Moldova. In December 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sa'ar made the decision to open the Israeli Embassy in Moldova. The embassy was officially inaugurated a short while ago.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar also met with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihai Popșoi.

After their one-on-one meeting, the two held a discussion with their extended teams, followed by a joint press statement ahead of the opening of the new embassy.

"I am proud that the first embassy I am opening as Minister of Foreign Affairs is Israel’s embassy in Moldova. This is a historic milestone and an important step in strengthening our relations," Sa'ar opened.

"After Hamas’ murderous attack on October 7th, the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust, Moldova stood by our side. Moldova condemned the evil Hamas barbarism and clearly recognized Israel’s basic right to self-defense," he stated.

"This morning, we witnessed yet another example of the relentless attacks against Israel—another brutal terror attack against our people in the Jordan Valley," he added.

Sa'ar mentioned attempts to delegitimize Israel in international bodies: "Our enemies failed to defeat us on the battlefield, so they turned to public diplomacy and legal warfare in an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the Jewish state. The so-called 'international legal institutions,' especially the ICC, have become yet another tool in the anti-Semitic campaign seeking to strip the Jewish people of their right to self-defense. We will never relinquish our fundamental right to defend ourselves, by ourselves!"

He continued: "Israel supports Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Israel considers Moldova an important friend in Europe."

With this, he added: "The name Chișinău is etched in Jewish memory. We have not forgotten the pogroms that took place here in 1903 against the Jews who lived in this city. We have not forgotten what happened here during the Holocaust. We will never forget. Because we lacked the ability to defend ourselves, the Jewish people today are far smaller in number than they could have been. We have learned the lessons of history. The Jewish people must have the right and the capability to defend themselves!

"We appreciate the fact that Moldova has acknowledged this painful chapter in our history and has taken steps to ensure that these events are not forgotten and that the lessons of the past continue to be taught.

"I also have a personal connection to Moldova: My grandfather, David Zareceansky, was born in Chișinău in 1908 and immigrated alone to Argentina at the age of 18."

He concluded I am proud to be here in Chișinău and to open Israel’s embassy in Moldova. It is a testament to strength and friendship."