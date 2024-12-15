The Biden administration asked Israel to approve US military aid to the Palestinian Authority for a wide-ranging operation by its security forces the Judea and Samaria, Axios reported citing PA, US, and Israeli officials.

According to the report, the ongoing operation is aimed at a local armed group in Jenin that includes terrorists affiliated with both Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas. It was launched due to a fear that the terrorists may attempt to overthrow the PA inspired by the toppling of the Assad regime in Syria.

A PA official stated that US security coordinator Gen. Mike Fenzel met with PA security chiefs ahead of the operation to review the plan. Fenzel was given a list of equipment and ammunition PA security forces urgently need.

The requested equipment includes ammunition, helmets, bulletproof vests, radios, night vision equipment, explosive disposal suits, and armored cars.

Israel must approve all military aid given to the PA. According to the report, when the aid was initially requested last year Israel had approved it but it then froze the approval after the October 7th Massacre.

Clashes between the PA forces and local terror cells have been escalating over the past few weeks, particularly in the towns of Jenin and Tulkarm.

Last week, Galei Tzahal reported that the defense establishment fears the Assad regime's collapse will lead to the fall of the Palestinian Authority and is closely monitoring the PA's stability.