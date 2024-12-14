In a first-ever visit, AIPAC leaders Michael Tuchin and Bernie Kaminetsky arrived in Baku this week for discussions with President Ilham Aliyev, signaling a future change in the US policy towards the region.

During the meeting, which lasted over an hour, the sides discussed ways to strengthen the connection between Azerbaijan and the US, stressing the strategic importance of Azerbaijan as Iran's neighbor.

The AIPAC officials noted that the previous US governments did not sufficiently appreciate the importance of relations with Azerbaijan, but this policy is expected to change significantly. They added that US President-elect Donald Trump’s political platform, which strongly emphasizes Israel’s role as a key ally through strategic decisions and high-level appointments, brings Azerbaijan a renewed opportunity to gain recognition for its long-standing partnership with the Jewish state.

Among the central issues under discussion is that of Azerbaijan's pivotal role in ensuring Israel's energy security, acting as a major oil supplier and strengthening mutual interests in regional stability and energy independence.

"This partnership, rooted in over 30 years of cooperation, reflects a unique bond between Muslim-majority and Jewish-majority nations, offering a model of collaboration that transcends traditional geopolitical divides," they noted.

Azerbaijan has long been a steadfast supporter of strong relations with Jewish leaders and the State of Israel, reflecting a deep tradition of tolerance and interfaith harmony. Unlike many other countries in the region, Azerbaijan has been notable for its absence of anti-Israel demonstrations, even during periods of heightened tensions in the Middle East. The solidarity of the Azerbaijani people with Israel was especially evident in the aftermath of the tragic events of October 7, 2023. Following the attack, a spontaneous outpouring of support emerged as people made pilgrimages to the Israeli embassy in Baku, bringing flowers, candles, and soft toys in remembrance of the victims.

The country’s Jewish community, which has thrived for centuries, enjoys full rights and respect, with active synagogues, cultural institutions, and strong governmental support. This unique dynamic has positioned Azerbaijan as a model of coexistence and a trusted ally of Israel.

Recent diplomatic engagements further underscore Azerbaijan’s proactive efforts to strengthen its relationship with key players in the global Jewish community and Israel.

The arrival in Baku of both the current and incoming leaders of AIPAC demonstrates a clear recognition of Azerbaijan's pivotal role in regional stability and its unwavering support for Israel. It also reflects an acknowledgment that past US administrations did not fully appreciate the value of engaging with Azerbaijan.

Parallel to the visit, additional meetings also held: Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with AIPAC leaders followed the arrival of his political adviser, Hikmat Hajiyev, to Israel for a series of high-level discussions. He also held a meeting with President Yitzhak Herzog, while Azerbaijani Ambassador Mukhtar Mammadov met with Yuli Edelstein, Chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

These developments reflect Azerbaijan’s strategic positioning amid the shifting Middle Eastern landscape and align with its anticipation of a strengthened US-Israel partnership under Trump’s administration.

For Trump and Israel, Azerbaijan carries additional value. According to AIPAC officials, as one of the leading and independent post-Soviet countries, "Azerbaijan can serve as a bridge to the Turkic world, stretching from China to Europe. President Aliyev, who already has experience mediating between Turkey and Israel, could do so again today."

Considering the current situation in Syria and the weakening of Iran’s influence in the region, the Azerbaijani leader could help de-escalate tensions in a region that Trump considers highly important.