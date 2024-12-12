The MDA has released recordings of the calls to its dispatch center after the deadly shooting attack on Route 60 last night.

''We need help at the Tunnels Checkpoint, towards Jerusalem!" the caller says. "Two people have been shot, a child and the bus driver!"

"The child took a direct bullet wound, he is unconscious," the caller tells the dispatcher. "The driver is injured, but not from a direct wound." A moment later, he calls out ''Look, an ambulance is here!''

Ahmed, the bus driver wounded in the shooting attack, recounted: "I didn't see where the shooting came from, but I did hear a burst of gunfire. I realized it was a terror attack and I was wounded in the head. I felt a burning pain in my back and head.''

"I pressed the gas pedal and drove like a madman towards the Tunnels Checkpoint. My only thought was to save as many of my passengers as possible."

A 12-year-old boy, Tuvia Simcha, was murdered during the attack. The terrorist has since turned himself in to Israeli forces.