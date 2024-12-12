As part of his solidarity visit to Israel, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña arrived at the Western Wall on Thursday morning with a delegation, including the president of Parliament, ministers, additional parliament members, and his family.

The delegation was welcomed by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, and Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. They expressed gratitude for Paraguay’s strong support for Israel and explained the site’s historical and spiritual significance for the Jewish people throughout the generations.

During the visit, the president offered a silent prayer at the Wall, placed a personal note between its stones, and signed the guest book. He concluded his visit with a tour of the Western Wall Tunnels.

President Peña stated, “I am here today to thank God because, three years ago, I came here to pray that I would be granted the position of president and the opportunity to serve my country. It is an honor for me to say thank you here and to renew my commitment to do good for Paraguay, for Israel, and for the Jewish people.”