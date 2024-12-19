During his visit to Israel earlier this week in honor of the reopening of his country's embassy in Jerusalem, President of Paraguay Santiago Peña spoke with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) in his first interview with the Israeli press.

He opened by recounting his first visit to the country three years ago, before running for office. "I came on a spiritual journey looking to strengthen the relation between Paraguay and Israel. Everyone asked me: 'If you ever become president, stand with Israel.' For me, beyond my own belief, this is the message of our entire nation. What better moment to do it (reopen the embassy) during [Israel's] hard times."

He added: "For us, this is an important moment to remember why Paraguay feels so attached to Israel. We have a common root: a people of faith. We also have a common root that is united by a lot of pain and hardship; Paraguay had to face a war of extermination 160 years ago, and this is something that no nation should be able to go through. So, for us, standing with Israel in the difficult moment is also recognizing our hard times and the importance of being together in the difficult times as well."

Peña noted that by visiting Israel, "I want to raise my voice loud and clear that we're going to stand next to Israel, that we believe that the October 7th terrorist attack needs to be condemned by every nation, that it's completely absurd that we are trying to compare a democratically elected government with a terrorist organization."

The President also sent a message to the soldiers of the IDF: "I'm coming from distant lands, far away, but united with a feeling for your fight. You are not alone, we are praying for you, we are hoping that the war ends as soon as possible and everybody, every hostage comes back home."