FBI Director Chris Wray announced on Wednesday that he will resign at the conclusion of the Biden administration, a move spurred by pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, who had signaled his intent to replace him.

Trump, who initially appointed Wray following the dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey, previously declared his intention to nominate Kash Patel as Wray’s successor. Despite having three years left on his 10-year term, Wray chose to step down in January to ensure an orderly transition.

Wray announced his decision to FBI staff during a town hall meeting at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, DC.

“After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down,” Wray said in prepared remarks, as quoted by CNN. “My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day.”

He continued, “It should go without saying, but I’ll say it anyway — this is not easy for me. I love this place, I love our mission, and I love our people — but my focus is, and always has been, on us and doing what’s right for the FBI.”

On Truth Social, Trump welcomed Wray’s decision, calling it “a great day for America” and stating, “We will now restore the Rule of Law for all Americans.”

Patel, Trump’s nominee for the position, also commented, “I look forward to a smooth transition. I will be ready to serve the American people on day one.”