The Obama Administration "systematically derailed" investigations against Iranian terrorists, according to newly released FBI emails from 2015 and 2016, the New York Post reported.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released the documents from whistleblowers following an investigation and stated that they showed “chilling evidence the Obama-Biden administration jeopardized our national security and demoralized the morale of FBI agents who were working to keep Americans safe.”

The emails and documents accused then-US Secretary of State John Kerry of “personally” intervening to stop investigations and prevent the arrests of terrorists affiliated with Iran. In addition, the Obama-era Justice and State Departments were accused of creating “a shadow amnesty program that protected scores of additional Iranian criminals.”

As a result, the FBI and other federal officials closed dozens of investigations against Iran and its agents after realizing that the government prioritized negotiations with Iran over holding Iranian-backed terrorists accountable for their crimes.

One email states that Kerry “personally told DOJ officials that they were to stand down on an arrest."

Whistleblowers also stated, “Kerry and the State Department sold out the safety of Americans and our allies when they provided $1.7 billion in cash to Iran which, unsurprisingly, Iran used to continue development of their weapons programs and to better equip and fund their proxies."

The pressure not to investigate Iranian-backed terrorism came as the Obama Administration was negotiating what would become the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, also known as the JCPOA, an agreement that has been criticized over the last decade for giving Iran tens of billions of dollars and lifting sanctions for Iran merely pausing its nuclear weapons program for a limited time, allowing Iran to send billion to its terrorist proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah in the years leading up to the October 7 massacre.